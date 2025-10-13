Increasingly concern for High Risk missing person Jamie Devlin last seen outside Ballymena
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for High Risk missing person Jamie Devlin.
Jamie was last seen at Carncome Road, Ballymena on Sunday 12th October at around 8pm.
Jamie is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing dark trousers, a red football top and a black and blue hooded top.
Police say that ‘Jamie would also be vulnerable’ and has connections to the Randalstown area.
Any information or sightings relating to Jamie, please contact 101/ 999 and quote serial 1352-12/10/25