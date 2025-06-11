Larne Leisure Centre set on fire as violence spreads from Ballymena

Larne Leisure Centre has been smashed up and set on fire by rioters.

DUP communities minister and East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons posted the accompanying image online, and linked the incident it to the previous nights of disorder across the Province (which started with what police have called racially-motivated rioting in Ballymena on Monday).

“The violence and disorder witnessed on our streets over recent nights serves no purpose,” said Mr Lyons tonight.

"Wanton destruction such as the attack on Larne Leisure Centre is an attack on all residents who use the facility.

Image posted on Facebook by communities minister Gordon Lyons tonight showing Larne Leisure Centre on fire

“There is absolutely no excuse for what has taken place in Larne, and it must be condemned.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Lyons had posted on Facebook: “It has been brought to my attention that a number of individuals were temporarily moved to Larne Leisure Centre in the early hours of the morning following the disturbances in Ballymena.

“As a local MLA for the area, neither I nor my DUP council colleagues were made aware or consulted on this decision until late this afternoon.

"It has now been confirmed to us by the PSNI and council that all these individuals are in the care of the Housing Executive and have been moved out of Larne.

"Protesting is of course a legitimate right but violence is not and I would encourage everyone to remain peaceful.”

UUP East Antrim MLA John Stewart has called the events at the leisure centre “despicable and disgraceful.”

“The violence, vandalism, and intimidation seen this evening have absolutely no place in our society,” he said.

"The leisure centre is a vital community asset at the very heart of Larne. To see it targeted in such a senseless and deliberate manner is both truly shocking and deeply saddening.”

“I wholeheartedly condemn these actions. There is absolutely no excuse for what has taken place in Larne, and it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.