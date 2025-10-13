LATEST Increasingly concern for High Risk missing person Jamie Devlin - Connor, Kells & Randalstown residents asked to check outdoor spaces for Jamie
In the latest appeal on Police Antrim and Newtownabbey they appeal ‘for members of the public, particularly in the area of Connor, Kells & Randalstown to check their home addresses including outdoor spaces and outhouses for Jamie’.
They add in an appeal to members of the public ‘that Jamie is not a risk to them and if he is located, that he can be engaged with and kept calm until police can be contacted’.
An earlier appeal said that Jamie was last seen at Carncome Road, Ballymena on Sunday 12th October at around 8pm.
Jamie is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing dark trousers, a red football top and a black and blue hooded top.
Police say that ‘Jamie would also be vulnerable’ and has connections to the Randalstown area.
Any information or sightings relating to Jamie, please contact 101/ 999 and quote serial 1352-12/10/25