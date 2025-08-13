M3 Lagan Bridge will be closed this weekend for 'important bridge safety works'

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead their journeys as the M3 Lagan Bridge will be closed this weekend.

The Department for Infrastructure is reminding the public to plan ahead for their journey as the M3 Lagan bridge will be closed westbound for essential maintenance this weekend.

The road closure will be on the westbound carriageway from 9pm on Friday 15 August 2025 until 6am on Monday 18 August 2025.

During this time the M3 will be closed from Bridge End to M2 Foreshore and there will be no access to the bridge from the A2 Sydenham Bypass with all traffic required to leave at Bridge End Flyover.

Motorway closed

There will also be no access to the M3 bridge from Middlepath Street on-slip during this period.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure and road users are requested to abide by the temporary traffic management arrangements which are in place for the safety of the public and road workers.

The closure is required to replace a further four bearings under the bridge which are showing signs of corrosion and movement.

This is specialist work and for safety reasons the work cannot just be undertaken overnight as the bridge has to be jacked up to replace the bearings and time is required to allow the concrete plinths to strengthen before traffic can be allowed to travel over it again.

The is essential safety work which was planned over the summer period when traffic is generally lighter, however inevitably there will be delays and disruption.

Delaying the work now could result in further structural damage and longer closures at a later date.

The Department would ask road users to plan ahead for their journey and seek an alternative route away from the city where possible.

If you are travelling to Belfast International Airport or north or west please ask yourself do you need to drive across Belfast or can you take another route such as via the A55 outer Ring.

If you are travelling into the city to enjoy some shopping or leisure, or if you are attending an event at Custom House Square or Belfast Mela, remember to factor the bridge closure into your travel plans.

Allow extra time, look at the alternative routes or consider using public transport if you can.

You can plan your public transport journey at www.translink.co.uk/journeyplanner or visit www.translink.co.uk

The Department would like to thank the travelling public for their patience and cooperation while these important bridge safety works are completed.