Man dies in scrambler collision on Comber Road, Newtownards - PSNI appeal for information

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 12:18 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Comber Road, Newtownards, on Monday, June 30.
He has been named as 34-year-old Peter Kelly from the Newtownards area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit stated: “Around 7.25pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a scrambler.

"The rider of the scrambler sadly died as a result of injuries sustained.

“The Comber Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 30/06/25.”

