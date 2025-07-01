The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Comber Road, Newtownards, on Monday, June 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been named as 34-year-old Peter Kelly from the Newtownards area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit stated: “Around 7.25pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a scrambler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI

"The rider of the scrambler sadly died as a result of injuries sustained.

“The Comber Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.