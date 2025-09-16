Man in his 20s dies at scene of horror road collision yesterday in Downpatrick - local councillor says 'my thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by this tragic incident'

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 10:26 BST
A man in his twenties died yesterday at the scene of a serious road collision in Downpatrick.
In a statement Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received at approximately 2pm on Monday, 15th September of a collision involving a silver VW Bora and grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the driver of the VW Bora, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The passenger of the same vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, was seriously injured, and remains in hospital at this time.

“Two women who were travelling in the Toyota Avensis also required hospital treatment.

“The road which was closed for a time in order to facilitate emergency services, has now fully reopened.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Yesterday after the serious road traffic collision on the Ballydugan Road in Downpatrick three people were rushed to the Royal Victoria hospital.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 14:08 following reports of an Road Traffic Collision in the Ballydugan Road Area, Downpatrick.

He added that ‘5 Emergency Ambulance crews, 1 Paramedic, 1 Ambulance Officer, 1 Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene’ and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked the scene.

The statement added that ‘following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three people were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance’.

In a statement Newry Mourne and Down Councillor Alan Lewis told of his sadness to learn of tragic death on Ballydugan Road. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death following a road traffic collision on the Ballydugan Road,” he said.

"My heartfelt sympathies and condolences go to the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life.

"The sudden loss of life on our roads is always a profound shock, leaving a lasting impact on families and on the wider community.

"In times of such sorrow, I know that the warmth, comfort, and support of our community will be a source of strength to those who are grieving.

"I want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their quick and professional response at the scene.

"Their tireless work in the most difficult of circumstances deserves our recognition and gratitude.

"I also want to commend local residents who live nearby and who offered immediate assistance and support, their actions embody the very best of community spirit. “My thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by this tragic incident.”

