Man under arrest after car ploughs into crowds of people at Liverpool victory parade

By Ellie Ng, Helen William and David Hughes, PA
Published 26th May 2025, 20:04 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 20:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area.

The Prime Minister described "appalling" scenes as witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crowds tried to stop the driver who was detained by police.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Emergency services were quickly at the scene and several casualties were seen being taken away by ambulances.

Harry Rashid , 48, from Solihull , was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

"This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: "It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.

In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice