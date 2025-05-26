Man under arrest after car ploughs into crowds of people at Liverpool victory parade
Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area.
The Prime Minister described "appalling" scenes as witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.
The crowds tried to stop the driver who was detained by police.
Emergency services were quickly at the scene and several casualties were seen being taken away by ambulances.
Harry Rashid , 48, from Solihull , was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.
"This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.
He added: "It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.
In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected."