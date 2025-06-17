Martin Bonnar: Updated appeal asking for help in locating whereabouts of 63-year-old man who was last seen on June 4
A PSNI appeal says that Martin was last seen boarding a 1E bus in the Victoria Square area of Belfast city centre at around 4.05pm on Wednesday, 4th June.
Police believe he reached the Cave Hill Country Park area of north Belfast just before 4.25pm that afternoon.
He is described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and balding. He wears glasses and is usually clean shaven.
And when he was last seen, he was wearing a black Harrington jacket, a peaked cap and black Adidas trainers as seen in this image taken from CCTV footage from Spar on the Whitewell Road.
A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 20 14/06/25.
“We would also ask anyone who may have doorbell or dash-cam footage coverage covering the wider Whitewell area to review it, in case this may be able to assist with our enquiries.”