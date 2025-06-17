Martin Bonnar: Updated appeal asking for help in locating whereabouts of 63-year-old man who was last seen on June 4

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, 63-year-old Martin Bonnar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI appeal says that Martin was last seen boarding a 1E bus in the Victoria Square area of Belfast city centre at around 4.05pm on Wednesday, 4th June.

Police believe he reached the Cave Hill Country Park area of north Belfast just before 4.25pm that afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and balding. He wears glasses and is usually clean shaven.

And when he was last seen, he was wearing a black Harrington jacket, a peaked cap and black Adidas trainers as seen in this image taken from CCTV footage from Spar on the Whitewell Road.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 20 14/06/25.