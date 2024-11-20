Miracle escape as no children injured when school bus crashes off road during icy conditions in Fermanagh
The accident happened on in the Tattygare Road part of Lisbellaw, a small village five miles east of Enniskillen in County Fermanagh.
No other vehicles were involved.
Reports indicate that children were on board at the time, but are now safely with parents.
Images from the scene show the area, which leads to a primary school, covered in frost.
The bus was left lying in a roadside ditch, pressed up against trees and a hedge, after it skidded off the road.
A PSNI spokeswoman stated: “Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a bus in the Tattygare Road area of Lisbellaw this morning.
"No serious injuries were reported.”
The crash came on the same morning the Met Office issued another warning about bad conditions.
Ice and frost can be expected to hit Northern Ireland from around 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday) until 10am tomorrow morning, say forecasters.
Icy stretches will lead to some difficult travelling conditions, say the Met Office, who have warned the public to beware of patches of frost on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
States their forecast: “Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday as temperatures drop below freezing.
“A few sleet or snow showers are also likely at times, particularly close to coasts.”
The warning applies to counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry, and Tyrone, as well as parts of England, Scotland and Wales.
The Met Office states that icy conditions are a ‘medium likelihood’ of happening in all of those areas.
The PSNI has warned motorists of difficult driving conditions as the first frost of winter hits.
Stated the police: “Please take extra care on the roads this morning, especially on those which may not have been gritted.
"Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”
