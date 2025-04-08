More than 50 firefighters battle blaze in the Mourne Mountains

Firefighters have been tackling a significant wildfire in the Mourne Mountains. Picture: NIFRS/PA Wire

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a significant wildfire in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

It comes after a major incident was declared at the weekend when a large wildfire close to the Mournes led to homes being evacuated. That blaze is being treated as arson.

Firefighters have tackled almost 150 blazes in the area since Thursday night.

An amber wildfire warning is expected to remain in place until the end of the week, with the forecast for increasing temperatures in Northern Ireland heightening concerns of further ignitions.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the destruction and “devastating”, and said there is “no option” but for ministers to work to prevent wildfires.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon, Ms O’Neill said: “Something more must be done, whenever we look at what has happened over recent days, it is absolutely devastating to see these fires rage right across the Mournes.

“There is no option for ministers to do anything other than action, and I think what has been called for in terms of plans are a necessity, and I’ll work with the ministers responsible.

“But it’s a time for everybody to put their heads together to ensure that this doesn’t happen and where it can be prevented we need to do everything we can to ensure it is prevented.”

Ms O’Neill added she had been due to go hiking in the Mournes herself with the conservationist group the Hiking Hens at the weekend.

“It’s such a beautiful area, something that we very much value and cherish,” she added.

“That’s all in jeopardy because of what we see unfolding.”

On Tuesday morning the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it had received 240 calls on Monday, and that 27 of the 148 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

“Firefighters continued to work tirelessly throughout the duration of yesterday evening and into this morning, responding to multiple wildfires and other emergency calls across Northern Ireland,” it said in a statement.

“The wildfire in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mourne Mountains has escalated to eight fire appliances with over 50 firefighters now battling the blaze.

“It is expected that firefighting operations will continue in the Bloody Bridge area across today. We are appealing for the public to please stay away from the area and avoid hill walking in the mountains around the Bloody Bridge area.

“If you live in the Newcastle vicinity please keep your windows and doors closed.”

Meanwhile, the NIFRS said wildfires in the Sawel Mountain area of Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, and on the Carncullagh Road in Dervock, Co Antrim, have been dealt with.

“Our firefighters have continued to respond to a number of other emergency incidents across the night, including a well-developed kitchen fire that had spread to the attic of a house in Banbridge as well as a large shed fire in Hillsborough in the early hours of this morning,” it said.

“An amber weather warning remains in place for wildfires. Please follow our fire safety advice and stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside. If you see a fire please call 999 immediately.”

Environment Minister Andrew Muir visited the Mourne Mountains on Monday evening to see the extent of the damage.

He issued a stark warning that those involved in setting deliberate fires are risking lives, and could be charged with manslaughter.

“I’ve got a clear message to the people of Northern Ireland: if you know who is deliberately setting these malicious fires you must report it to the police. If that is difficult for you, anonymously to Crimestoppers,” he said.

“To those that are thinking of going up the mountains to light fires – don’t.

“You are causing a catastrophic impact to our environment but also you are putting lives and people’s homes and farms at risk.