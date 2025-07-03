Motorists are warned about a traffic collision on Sligo Road, Enniskillen - take alternative route

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
Motorists are being warned about a traffic collision on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen.

A PSNI spokesman said a diversion is in place via the Coleshill Road.

And motorists are asked to please exercise caution as you approach, or seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.

