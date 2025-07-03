Motorists are warned about a traffic collision on Sligo Road, Enniskillen - take alternative route
Motorists are being warned about a traffic collision on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen.
A PSNI spokesman said a diversion is in place via the Coleshill Road.
And motorists are asked to please exercise caution as you approach, or seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.
