Mrs. Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible – and she is now set to be on stage at the SSE for three consecutive nights.

The side-splitting Irish mammy aka award-winning comedian and writer Brendan O’Carroll who created Mrs. Browne, a Dublin widow with numerous children, is set to appear in Belfast for three nights – December 12, 13 and 14.

Mrs Brown was written by Brendan O’Carroll and launched on television in early 2011.

The second season debuted in 2012 and picked up five major awards including a BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy.

By the time the third series came out in 2013 (kicking off with two Christmas specials), Mrs. Brown had a legion of fans.

Several live shows followed throughout the 2010s, with Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie – about a company threatening her livelihood by trying to shut down her fruit and veg stall – released in 2014.

Then in 2017, the TV series returned to BBC as All Round To Mrs. Brown’s, a chat show hosted by the foul-mouthed Irish mammy.

Again racking up record-breaking viewing figures, it returned in 2018 as a quiz called For Facts Sake hosted by Mrs. Brown and again in 2019 with the specials Orange Is The New Mammy and A Wonderful Mammy.

In addition, Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? played in UK arenas throughout 2019. Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Live Show, an extension of that popular musical, was set to tour in 2020, but the dates were rescheduled June and July 2022.

In 2023, Agnes Brown returned for a new run of Mrs. Brown Rides Again, which saw O'Carroll's beloved character try to outfox her children's plan to put her into a home.

But then she came back as Mrs Brown’s Boys – and if you haven’t experienced Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show, this tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for 2024.