New holiday destination: TUI Ireland announce new direct flights From Belfast International Airport To The Dominican Republic For Summer 2026

Dominican Republic

TUI Ireland have announced new direct flights from Belfast International Airport to the Dominican Republic for Summer 2026.

TUI, the leading global travel and leisure company, has today announced it will operate a new direct flight from Belfast International to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic next summer.

New long-haul route to Punta Cana with flights departing from June 2026

The only direct flight available from Belfast to Dominican Republic

Over 60 hotels available across the Dominican Republic for two-week holidays

TUI will operate four departures from June next year on its own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Belfast direct route to Punta Cana International Airport will operate every Saturday from 20 June 2026 for four weeks, providing Northern Ireland’s holidaymakers with even more choice.

Customers can enjoy 14-night holidays in resorts including La Romana, Bayahibe, San Pedro de Macoris, Punta Cana, Bavaro, Cap Cana, Miches and Uvero Alto.

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said: “We are delighted to offer our customers in Northern Ireland the opportunity to experience the Dominican Republic with our new direct flights from Belfast next summer.

"This is the only direct flight available from Belfast to Dominican Republic and it will open up an exciting range of hotels and unique holiday experiences for Northern Ireland’s holidaymakers to enjoy in the breathtaking Dominican Republic.”

The Dominican Republic offers more than just stunning beaches—it boasts rainforests, mountains, and colonial towns, making it one of the most diverse destinations in the Caribbean.

Thanks to its size, visitors can enjoy a variety of landscapes, from mangrove lagoons and waterfalls to pristine coastal stretches.

On the eastern tip, Punta Cana is home to Bavaro, a lively resort with picture-perfect beaches, while nearby Cap Cana offers a selection of five-star resorts along its white-sand shores.

Further south, La Romana is a hidden gem where locals claim the beaches are among the country’s best.

The standout here is Bayahibe, a peaceful fishing village with a handful of charming hotels, perfect for a laid-back Caribbean escape.

Craig Morgan added: “The Dominican Republic offers the perfect blend of idyllic beaches, luxury resorts, and rich cultural experiences, making it an ideal destination for honeymooners, families, and groups of friends alike.

"The full programme is available to book online, on your TUI app, in TUI stores, and through your local travel agent.”

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to give local holidaymakers access to a fantastic range of holiday destinations direct from Belfast.

"This new route to the Dominican Republic complements our existing long-haul flights from Belfast to Florida and Mexico, as well a fantastic choice of European destinations for Summer 2026 including the Canary Islands, Cyprus, Turkey, Spain, Portugal and Greece.”

Welcoming the new route, Dan Owens, CEO of Belfast International Airport, said: “The Dominican Republic is a must-see destination for any traveller, and we are thrilled that TUI is introducing this new direct route to Punta Cana International Airport.