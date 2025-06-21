Newry house fire: Woman in 50s killed

The fire happened in Bearna Park, Killeavy, in the countryside near Newry. Image: Google

A woman aged in her 50s has died following a house fire near Newry.

Police received a report of a fire in the Bearna Park area of Killeavy, in the countryside south-west of the Co Down town, at around 8.40am on Saturday (21st).

Emergency services attended the scene and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A young male was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers are conducting enquiries into the cause of the fire.