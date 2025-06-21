Newry house fire: Woman in 50s killed

By Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 21st Jun 2025, 18:24 BST
The fire happened in Bearna Park, Killeavy, in the countryside near Newry. Image: Googleplaceholder image
The fire happened in Bearna Park, Killeavy, in the countryside near Newry. Image: Google
A woman aged in her 50s has died following a house fire near Newry.

Police received a report of a fire in the Bearna Park area of Killeavy, in the countryside south-west of the Co Down town, at around 8.40am on Saturday (21st).

Emergency services attended the scene and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A young male was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers are conducting enquiries into the cause of the fire.

They have appealed to anyone who may have footage that could assist with their investigation to contact detectives and refrain from sharing it online.

