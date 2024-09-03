Newtownards explosion: PSNI, Fire Service, Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attend scene of explosion at house in Dakota Avenue
Emergency services – including the Air Ambulance – have attended a house in Newtownards after a significant explosion at the property.
Photographs from the scene show police, firefighters and paramedics outside a house which is understood to be in the Dakota Avenue area.
"At this stage, it is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured," the PSNI said.
Police urged the public to avoid the area.
The Air Ambulance helicopter was also photographed nearby.
The house in question is pictured with damage to roof tiles and its fence and at least one window apparently blown outwards.