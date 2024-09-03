Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services – including the Air Ambulance – have attended a house in Newtownards after a significant explosion at the property.

Photographs from the scene show police, firefighters and paramedics outside a house which is understood to be in the Dakota Avenue area.

"At this stage, it is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured," the PSNI said.

Police urged the public to avoid the area.

The Air Ambulance helicopter was also photographed nearby.