Northern Ireland Air Ambulance tasked to assist 10-year-old girl who injured leg in a quad bike accident
A PSNI spokesman said that police received a report on Monday, 16th September at 6.15pm of a collision involving a quad in a field in the Kiltubbrid Road area of Tynan in Co Armagh.
The statement adds that officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
The statement added that “a 10-year-old girl was located with injuries caused to her leg”.
The statement says the child was treated at the scene and subsequently transported to hospital for further medical attention via Air Ambulance NI.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.
