Northern Ireland Water has banned the public from lighting barbecues and open fires on its sites - including Silent Valley - due to an amber warning for wildfires.

The decision comes after the Natural Hazards Partnership announced an amber wildfire risk for last week, which was raised to amber from yesterday, Monday.

The move comes after a stunning spell of weather, with NI being the hottest place in the entire UK yesterday (Sunday), reaching a sweltering 24.C in Castlederg.

Sunday was also gloriously sunny, with Adlergrove getting a staggering 14.4 hours of sunshine.

The Met Office says the warm spell is likely to continue this week, but with some showers.

NI Water noted that The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spent two weeks battling hundreds of wildfires across Northern Ireland during a spell of good weather last month.

The Silent Valley Mountain Park was badly affected at that time with green shoots of recovery from the Mournes restoration work after the 2021 wildfires destroyed, flora and fauna scorched and species diversity reduced.

Patricia McKee, facilities senior manager at NI Water, said: “Wildfires not only pose a risk to human life, wildlife and the environment but also our drinking water catchment areas. Activities such as littering, using disposable BBQs and burning waste increases the risk of wildfires, so special care must be taken.

“The ban on lighting BBQs and fires at our sites is a temporary precautionary measure which has been put in place to ensure the safety of our community, wildlife and surrounding environment. We have prepared an advisory note which Silent Valley guards will issue to visitors as they arrive. Information will also be available across our social media channels, the NI Water website including www.niwater.com/silent-valley.

“We don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun but we all need to work together to protect this precious area of outstanding natural beauty and stop a repeat of last month’s devastating wildfires.

"The situation will be reviewed at the end of May and updates will be provided accordingly. In the meantime, we’re reminding visitors they should not light BBQs or fires in or around our sites and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding, patience and co-operation at this time.”

The Met Office says some showers were possible on this afternoon.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, should be a dry, sunny morning, building to scattered showers in the afternoon, especially over southern areas where they could be heavy, possibly thundery with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine, slighter cooler on Thursday with perhaps some rain later on Friday.

NI Water has offered the following tips to reduce the risk from wildfires;

• Do not light fires in and around forests or open land

• Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances;

• If you see a fire, gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire

• Telephone the NI Fire and Rescue Service on 999 and report the fire and its location

• Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions