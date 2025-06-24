Northern Ireland dual carriageway fully reopened last night after road traffic collision between a lorry and a car - two people rushed to hospital

The A1 carriageway was reopened on Tuesday around 7pm following a road traffic collision between a lorry and a car on the route between Loughbrickland and Banbridge.

Last night a PSNI spokesman said: ‘Road users are advised that the A1 North bound has been reopened to traffic between Loughbrickland and Banbridge following an earlier road traffic collision Tuesday afternoon’.

Earlier in the day motorists were asked to seek an alternative route if possible.

On social media DUP MP for the area, Carla Lockhart said: ‘Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a lorry and a car.

‘Please and seek alternative routes if travelling in that direction.

‘My thoughts are with all those involved, and I want to thank our emergency services for their swift response.

‘I will share any updates as they become available’.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 13:59 on Tuesday 24th June, following reports of an Road Traffic Collision in the Newry Road area, Banbridge’.

They added that ‘NIAS despatched 3 Emergency Ambulance Crews and 1 Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident’.