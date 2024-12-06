Northern Ireland heading for Storm Darragh Saturday shutdown as events cancelled while councils lock parks and recycling centres across the province while amber alert looms

Northern Ireland went into a Saturday shutdown as Storm Darragh’s gale-force winds threatened to batter the province.

Major Christmas events from Belfast to Enniskillen have been cancelled as amber-alert weather is predicted to bring gusts of up to 80mph to these shores.

Almost every council announced its parks, cemeteries, playgrounds, civic dumps and household recycling centres will be closed for the day, while Stormont pleaded with people not to set foot in forests or country parks as they could be in danger from falling branches.

Several harbour piers as well as council-run outdoor leisure spaces, sports pitches and golf courses will be shut down too – and while civic authorities hoped to get their facilities reopened on Sunday, they warned the public to expect delays while safety checks are carried out.

The public were asked to limit themselves many to essential journeys only for most of Saturday, while bus and train users have been told to expect disruption and delays.

Shop owners and the hospitality sector are bracing themselves for what could be a major financial hit in what should have been a big weekend during the lead-up to Christmas.

Festive events that have been called off include Belfast’s Continental Christmas Market in the grounds of city hall, where traders had already suffered from bad weather during the week.

As one stallholder, Lisa Walsh, told the BBC: “The general consensus in the market was “sure it'll be fine, because Saturday will get us over the line” – so I think a lot of the traders are pretty upset."

Other cancelled big draws include Enniskillen Farmers Market, and an Elf Escape event in County Fermanagh’s Marble Arch Caves.

Lisburn was particularly badly hit, with cancelled Saturday events including four hours of Christmas music from a pipe band and the Royal Irish Regiment, a Light Trail in the city’s Castle Gardens and a “Lisburn to Lapland” family-friendly festive walking tour in the city centre.

And Christmas lights switch-ons in six towns and villages in County Down are either postponed or cancelled outright.

Ten out of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils announced mass shutdowns and event cancellations over the course of Friday evening.

The only one that didn’t was Ards and North Down, which shared provincewide warnings but otherwise seems prepared to open as normal – and on social media, was even encouraging people to get out and shop for a planned “small business Saturday” celebration as everywhere else detailed their closures.

Storm Darragh hit the UK on Friday, sparking two severe wind warnings covering all of Northern Ireland from the Met Office.

The second-most serious warning possible, an amber alert, is in place from 1am to 9pm on Saturday.

It tells the public to beware of strong gusts reaching from 60mph to 70mph inland, and up to 80mph around exposed coastal areas.

A yellow warning began at 3pm on Friday and is set to last until 6am on Sunday, which warns of winds reaching 40mph to 50mph inland and 60-70mph around coasts.

Heavy rain seen on Friday night is expected to dry up on Saturday morning – but only as the most extreme winds move in.