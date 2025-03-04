Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for missing Aaron McKinney last seen on March 2 on the Lisburn road

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 4th Mar 2025, 07:31 BST

Police are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Aaron McKinney.

A post on Police North Belfast says that Aaron was last seen on Sunday 2nd March 2025 on the Lisburn road.

Aaron was seen walking in the direction of Wellesley Avenue, Belfast.

Aaron is 33-years-old and bald with a dark beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue and cream checked shirt, dark combat trousers and grey van trainers.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in respect of Aaron’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 417 of 03/03/25.

