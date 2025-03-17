Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Charlie-Lee Newell from Kilkeel who may have travelled to Belfast

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:17 BST
Police are concerned for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Charlie-Lee Newell who has been reported missing from the Kilkeel area.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says the schoolgirl ‘was last seen on Friday 14th March 2025 at approx 1400 hours’ but is ‘believed she may have travelled to the Belfast area’.

It adds that ‘Charlie-Lee is described as wearing grey leggings and a white long sleeve top with a Guns N Roses logo on the front’ – but she may have changed clothing.

Charlie-Lee is 5 foot 8ins tall and slim with ‘long dark hair with a hint of red and wears dark framed glasses’.

Anyone who has seen Charlie- Lee or have any information to assist police is asked to please contact 101 quoting reference 1424 of 16/03/2025.

