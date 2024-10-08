Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tradesman has described how he used a hammer to rescue 43 children from a school bus that had overturned in a field in Co Down.

Four pupils were treated in hospital after a school bus overturned in Northern Ireland.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the crash, which took place on Monday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said 43 people and a driver were on the vehicle when it crashed in Co Down.

Emergency workers at the scene of a school bus crash on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore in Northern Ireland on Monday afternoon. Photo credit should read: Mark Marlow/PA Wire.

Northern Ireland’s public transport provider Translink has said it is assisting police with their investigation.

The bus had been carrying pupils from Strangford College to Bangor.

Emergency services and a specialist rescue team attended the scene on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore on Monday afternoon.

The double-decker ended on its side in a field.

Two people were rescued from the bus by firefighters using specialist cutting equipment at the scene near Carrowdore.

Plasterer Gary Smyth described trying to kick in the glass to help pupils out after the crash on Ballyblack Road East, near Carrowdore.

He described taking a hammer from his work van and along with a colleague "lifted the glass and we climbed in, and we lifted the pupils out".

"It was like something out of a movie," he added.

The bus was carrying 43 school children, as well as the driver, from Strangford Integrated College to Bangor, when it crashed just after 16:00 BST.

Four of the pupils were treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It just happened so quick," Mr Smyth told the BBC.

"It's just something you don’t want to see. Through the cracked glass, you could see the panic in their faces.

"They were crying and shouting for help, so we just attacked the glass like lunatics, and we got them out," he said.

"We didn’t want to splash too much glass because they couldn’t go too far back; there was that many of them on the bus," he said.

Mr Smyth said it was hard to believe that no one was killed.

"I definitely thought as we were breaking in that we were going to be lifting something out, some limbs or something, somebody.

"I just couldn’t believe there were just cuts and bruises, and yes, I’m sure there are a load of sore backs, because they were all threw about the bus," he said.

"All you could see was your own kids’ faces," he said.

He said the driver was "absolutely in shock".