Northern Ireland teenagers Oran McConville and Morgan Henry who died in weekend crashes to be buried tomorrow

The funerals of two teenagers who died in weekend road crashes are to take place tomorrow.

Oran McConville, 18 and from Rathfriland, Co Down, was in the front of a car which crashed near Hilltown on Saturday.

Police received a report of a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf which had been involved in a collision on the Kilkeel Road in Hilltown at around 2am.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

And yesterday the PSNI confirmed an 18-year-old driver of the car was arrested following the fatal collision but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Oran’s tragic death come six weeks after the death of his father, Paddy, and 16 years since the death of his sister, Rachael.

Requiem Mass for Oran, a member of Drumgath GAA Club, will take place at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumgath on April 9.

Morgan Henry and Oran McConville

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

And, separately, Morgan Henry, 18 and from the Tandragee area, died after a two vehicle crash near Portadown at around 1.40am on April 6.

The fatal collision on the Dungannon Road involved a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

Morgan, the driver of the Corsa, was sadly declared deceased at the scene by emergency services.

According to a death notice on Funeral Times Morgan’s funeral service will also take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Mullavilly Parish Church with committal following in the adjoining graveyard.

He is described as the ‘treasured son of Lauren and Gareth, loving brother of Reuben and Cherith, cherished grandson of Caroline and Colin Whitten and David and the late Doris Henry, a much loved great-grandson of Kenny and Eleanor Matchett also an adored boyfriend of Lara’.

And PSNI Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of both collisions and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with their enquiries.