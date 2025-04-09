Northern Ireland traffic: Andersonstown Road reopens after earlier road traffic collision
Road users are advised to expect some traffic congestion in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast due to a collision.
The road is passable with care - please exercise caution as you approach the area. Emergency services are at the scene.
A short time later another post from the PSNI said that ‘road users are advised that the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast, which was closed earlier today, has now reopened.’