Northern Ireland traffic: Ballymena roundabout currently impassable after two vehicle collision

The Larne Road roundabout, Ballymena, is currently impassable due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesman asks motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey and expect delays in the area’.

