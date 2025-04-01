Northern Ireland traffic: Ballymena roundabout currently impassable after two vehicle collision
The Larne Road roundabout, Ballymena, is currently impassable due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesman asks motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey and expect delays in the area’.
