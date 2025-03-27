Northern Ireland traffic: Man charged with dangerous driving after one-vehicle road traffic collision
He has been charged with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance.
He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday 27th March.
As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Enquiries are ongoing into the collision which involved a red Citroen Berlingo van.
Anyone who was travelling in the area around 6:55pm and witnessed anything or may have dash-cam or video footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 1515 of 25/03/25.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.