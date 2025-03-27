Northern Ireland traffic: Man charged with dangerous driving after one-vehicle road traffic collision

Police investigating a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Pomeroy Road area of Cookstown on Tuesday 25th March have charged a 45-year-old man to court.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday 27th March.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision which involved a red Citroen Berlingo van.

Anyone who was travelling in the area around 6:55pm and witnessed anything or may have dash-cam or video footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 1515 of 25/03/25.