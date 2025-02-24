Northern Ireland traffic: Month long road closures to operate during road improvement scheme for Ben Madigan Park South, Belfast

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 07:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A £121,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ben Madigan Park South, Belfast will start on Monday 3 March 2025 – during which there will be weekday road closures between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

The resurfacing scheme extends from the junction of Antrim Road to the junction of Ben Madigan Heights.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £121,000 for North Belfast will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday 3 March 2025 until Friday 28 March 2025, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are anticipated to be completed by Friday 28 March 2025.The Department will however keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com.

Related topics:BelfastNorthern IrelandThe Department

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice