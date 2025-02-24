Northern Ireland traffic: Month long road closures to operate during road improvement scheme for Ben Madigan Park South, Belfast

A £121,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ben Madigan Park South, Belfast will start on Monday 3 March 2025 – during which there will be weekday road closures between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resurfacing scheme extends from the junction of Antrim Road to the junction of Ben Madigan Heights.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £121,000 for North Belfast will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday 3 March 2025 until Friday 28 March 2025, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are anticipated to be completed by Friday 28 March 2025.The Department will however keep the public informed of any change.