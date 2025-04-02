Northern Ireland traffic: Teenage schoolgirl injured after a collision involving a vehicle shortly before 6pm yesterday

A schoolgirl was injured yesterday after she was involved in a collision with a car in the centre of Newtownards.

She had to be taken to hospital after the collision.

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said that police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Frances Street area of Newtownards shortly before 6pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 1st April.

Officers along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and a teenage girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

A doctor in a hospital
A doctor in a hospital

A man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury and breach of a road traffic signal.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1337 01/04/25. You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It has been reported that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they “received a 999 call at 17:54 on Tuesday 1 April following reports of a Road Traffic incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian”.

Ambulance
Ambulance

A spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was brought to Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.”

