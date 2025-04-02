Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A schoolgirl was injured yesterday after she was involved in a collision with a car in the centre of Newtownards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had to be taken to hospital after the collision.

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said that police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Frances Street area of Newtownards shortly before 6pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 1st April.

Officers along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and a teenage girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A doctor in a hospital

A man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury and breach of a road traffic signal.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1337 01/04/25. You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It has been reported that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they “received a 999 call at 17:54 on Tuesday 1 April following reports of a Road Traffic incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian”.

Ambulance