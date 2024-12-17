Northern Ireland tragedy: Woman in 50s dies after 'accidental fire' in west Belfast home

A woman in her 50s has died following a fire in west Belfast on Monday afternoon.

Officers were notified of the fire at a house on New Barnsley Park at 3.25pm.

The Fire Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

However the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said they are investigating the death on behalf of the coroner.

However, they added that they were not treating it as suspicious.

In a statement a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) extended their sympathies to the victim’s family.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a woman who died following a house fire in New Barnsley, Belfast yesterday afternoon,” he said.

“On Monday 16 December, Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire.

"Two Fire Appliances from Springfield Fire Station, 1 Fire Appliance from Cadogan Fire Station and 1 Fire Appliance from Westland Fire Station attended the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"One female occupant, aged in her 50s, tragically passed away at the scene.