Northern Ireland travel: Fiji Airways will provide top tier customers with a full suite of oneworld benefits

Fiji Airways will provide top tier customers with a full suite of oneworld benefits as a full member airline.

The benefits include:

Access to a network of nearly 700 airport lounges globally, including recently opened oneworld branded lounges in Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Seoul’s Incheon airports

· Priority check-in and boarding

· Earning and redeeming miles

· Earning Tier Points

“The introduction of Fiji Airways marks an important strategic step for our alliance as we connect even more people, places and experiences than ever before,” said Nat Pieper, CEO of oneworld.

Fiji Airways Image

“Fiji Airways customers will benefit from oneworld’s global reach of more than 900 destinations, priority services and premium lounge access, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the oneworld family.”

Fiji Airways, with its hub at Nadi International Airport, serves 25 destinations in 14 countries and territories globally, including oneworld hubs in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and its newest global destination, Dallas-Fort Worth, further connecting the airline into the oneworld network.

“Becoming a full member of the oneworld alliance is a proud and momentous milestone for Fiji Airways. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing world-class service and expanding our global reach, while showcasing the warmth and hospitality of Fiji to the world, said Andre Viljoen, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways.

“As a full member, we are excited to offer our customers even greater benefits and seamless connectivity across the extensive oneworld network. We look forward to welcoming more oneworld customers onboard to experience the beauty of Fiji and the exceptional service of Fiji Airways."

Fiji Airways has also adopted the American Airlines award-winning AAdvantage® travel rewards programme as their frequent flyer programme, ensuring its most frequent travellers can now enjoy all the benefits of oneworld alliance as AAdvantage® members.

Taking to the skies on 1st September 1951, Fiji Airways now boasts a fleet of 23 state-of-the art aircraft, including its flagship A350-900s, offering customers warm and welcoming Fijian hospitality on all flights.

Fiji Airways continues to be recognised for its excellence, earning a Five Star Major Airline rating from APEX for the third consecutive year and multiple Skytrax 2024 awards, including Best Airline, Best Business Class Onboard Catering, and Best Cabin Crew in Australia/Pacific. As part of its oneworld integration, Fiji Link joins as an affiliate airline, further expanding the alliance’s reach with domestic services across Fiji and regional connections to Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

To learn more about oneworld and its member airlines, visit oneworld.com

About oneworld

oneworld brings together 14 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines, and more than 20 of their affiliates. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, seamless travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the the oneworld® alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About Fiji Airways:

Founded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji’s international airline, and its wholly owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. Fiji Airways is a member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 101 destinations in over 14 countries (including codeshare). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 2000 employees, and earned revenues of over FJD$1.7 billion (USD $770m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

