Northern Ireland travel: TUI has announced flights to the Balearic Island of Majorca from Belfast City Airport will return for summer 2025

Northern Ireland Tour Operator TUI has announced flights to the Balearic Island of Majorca from Belfast City Airport will return for summer 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on June 7, weekly flights will take off every Saturday throughout the summer season.

From stunning beaches to trendy restaurants and vibrant nightlife, Majorca is the perfect destination for families, couples and young travellers that want to escape to the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said: "At Belfast City Airport, we are committed to delivering choice and convenience for our passengers, and the return of TUI’s route to Majorca will make it even easier for Northern Irish holidaymakers to get away this summer.

Majorca

“Majorca has always been a firm favourite amongst our passengers, and TUI’s range of affordable accommodation options and package holidays only enhances the appeal, giving travellers flexibility to tailor their trip whilst enjoying great value.

“With the added benefit of our speedy security process and hassle-free departures, plus a short flight time coming in at less than three hours, Majorca is the ideal choice for those that want to explore Santa Ponsa, Pollença, Palma City, Palma Nova, Alcudia, and more from the heart of Belfast.”

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said: "We are delighted to operate once again from Belfast City Airport to the largest of the Balearic Islands, Majorca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The island is a firm favourite with local Northern Ireland holidaymakers due to its short flight time, wide range of resorts offering quality hotels and apartments and attractions to suit the whole family.”

For more information and to book, visit tui.co.uk or contact your local TUI travel agent.

Belfast City Airport is owned by a fund managed by 3i

The airport’s airline partners are Aer Lingus, British Airways, easyJet, KLM, Loganair,

Destinations served by the airport –

Aberdeen

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Birmingham

Bologna

Bristol

Cardiff

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Exeter

Glasgow

Inverness

Isle of Man

Leeds Bradford

Liverpool

London City

London Gatwick

London Heathrow

London Luton

Manchester

Palma de Mallorca

Reus

Southampton