Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures to rise to above average tomorrow with 16C after falling to -3C in parts overnight

Met Office meteorologists say there will be highs today of possibly 13C today but lows of -3C in rural parts tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes ahead of Wednesday’s temperatures of 15C, possibly 16C, 14C on Thursday, 12C Friday and 12C Saturday, according to Oli Claydon Met Office spokesman.

He added that it will be ‘much milder tomorrow night with lows of 6C as cloud and rain moves in, 1C on Thursday night and -2C on Friday night’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that ‘these temperatures are broadly in line with expected for the time of year’.

‘High pressure is in charge in southern parts of the UK with low pressure passing to the north of the UK,’ he added.

‘This is resulting in some fronts moving into Northern Ireland at times this week but they will be weakened by the high pressure as they try to moved south eastwards.

‘This is resulting in some fine and dry spells with occasional rain from fronts moving through, especially on Wednesday night and Thursday, and again on Saturday’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the long range forecast for Saturday 29 Mar - Monday 7 Apr says: ‘The end of March will likely see a transition from unsettled conditions to predominantly dry weather.

‘Over the weekend, showers or longer spells of rain are likely at times, especially in the north of the UK, with drier conditions gradually spreading in from the south.

‘Into the first week of April, settled weather is expected to cover much of the UK.

‘Most places are expected to be dry with clear or sunny spells and light winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newborn lambs rest on a field during a bright morning in the village of Bishop's Itchington in Warwickshire.

‘Some periods of unsettled weather could develop at times and if this happens any rain or showers are most likely to affect southern areas.

‘Temperatures will likely be close to normal overall, though some cold nights are possible at times’.

And looking further ahead from Wednesday 9 Apr - Wednesday 23 Apr the Met Office forecast: ‘Slow-moving (or blocked) weather patterns are most likely through the middle of April.

‘High pressure located to the N of the UK will probably be dominant for much of the time, bringing a lot of fine and dry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newborn lambs during a bright morning in the village of Bishop's Itchington in Warwickshire.

‘If wetter, more unsettled weather develops, this is most likely to affect the south of the UK.