Firefighters have finished fighting wildfires across Northern Ireland - just as a row between the Ulster Farmers Union and Department of Agriculture over where blame lies for the crisis ignites.

There have more than 200 wildfires over the past week, causing people to be evacuated from homes, major environmental damage and prompting the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) to declare a major incident.

On Monday evening Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir issued a statement urging landowners to stop permitted burning of land earlier than usual in the season – usually April 14 – in order to reduce the burden on emergency services.

Less than 24 hours later the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) hit back with a statement claiming that most of the wildfires were happening on government-controlled land – because they were forbidden from clearing dead vegetation from it.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) firefighters tackling a significant wildfire in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down on Tuesday.

But on Wednesday, in a statement to the News Letter, the minister totally rejected the UFU claims.

In his statement on Monday, Mr Muir said “we all must play our part in reducing the burden on our emergency services”.

He was “urging landowners to refrain from any prescribed [officially sanctioned] burning in the remaining open season window in order to give our firefighters the best chance to respond to ongoing incidents”.

The next day the UFU hit back with a statement blaming government restrictions for worsening the crisis.

It said the areas hit were “mainly” designated sites under strict government control for scientific, conservation or tourism reasons. The UFU says even private farmland can have such restrictions imposed.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “What needs to be recognised is that the areas affected [by fires] are mainly designated sites that restrict farmers’ from managing the land well.

“Farmers cannot carry out controlled burning and there are tight controls on grazing and land management. Heather and scrub are left to grow wild with limited management to control them, and as a result, the land is in ideal condition for wildfires.”

He added that hill farmers have generations of expertise to manage the landscape and reduce the risk of wildfires – which he noted are “not in the best interest of the farmer, the environment or the community”.

The UFU also noted it had “recently slammed” the Office for Environmental Protection’s (OEP) recommendation that more land be designated in NI.

However, invited to respond, Mr Muir rebutted the UFU claims. He said: “Any suggestion that protected sites are getting in the way of environmental protection is misguided. Protected sites are an asset to Northern Ireland and an opportunity that farm businesses should embrace.”

The minister said many farmers are “passionate” about protecting designated sites. Recent wildfires have happened both “inside and outside” them.

The most effective solution to wildfires “is to return these areas to fully functioning bog ecosystems” he added.

The OEP also rejected UFU claims that it was contributing to wildfire risks.

Professor Robbie McDonald, the OEP’s chief scientist, said: “Nature is in crisis in Northern Ireland and urgent action is needed. Protected sites can and must play a crucial role in turning that around.”

He added that NI has the lowest percentage of protected land in Europe, and said no new protected sites have been designated in NI since 2018.

Asked yesterday if the minister believed that permitted burning was partly responsible for the wildfires, his spokesman said all investigations lie with PSNI and the fire service.

The PSNI did not rule out the possibility of permitted burning being at fault, saying many of the fires “have been started deliberately, whether that be through malicious intent, carelessness, inattention or other human actions". It is too early to be more specific, it added.

Asked the same question, the NIFRS replied: “We do not hold the information you refer to.”