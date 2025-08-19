One patient rushed to hospital after single vehicle collision outside Limavady

Motorists have been advised that the Ballyquin Road, Limavady is currently closed at its junctions with the Ballyavelin Road and the Ballyleagry.

Emergency services have attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

When asked for a comment a spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 12:45 on Tuesday 19

August 2025 following reports of an RTC on the Ballyquin Road, Limavady’.

Air Ambulance

‘NIAS despatched two Emergency crews to the incident.

‘The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to attend.