PICTURES: King Charles visits Newforge where he meets sportsmen, serving PSNI officers and Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 17:05 BST
Today King Charles visited Newforge Sports Complex and Event Hub which is home to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Athletic Association and is where many PSNI sports and social clubs are based.

Both Newforge and PSNI have a long and interlinked history working to achieve the advancement of sport for all and promote community development.

Upon arrival, His Majesty saw a showcase of sport drills taking place on the lower pitch, including rugby, football, hockey and gaelic.

The King also had the opportunity to speak to representatives from Ulster Rugby, the Irish Football Association and GAA.

King Charles III during a visit to the Newforge complex in Belfast, which is home to state-of-the-art conference and sporting facilities, on the first day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Anthony Harvey/PA Wire

King Charles III during a visit to the Newforge complex in Belfast, which is home to state-of-the-art conference and sporting facilities, on the first day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Anthony Harvey/PA Wire Photo: Anthony Harvey

King Charles pictured at Newforge Sports Complex meeting members of sports teams who train.

