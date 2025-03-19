PICTURES: King Charles visits Newforge where he meets sportsmen, serving PSNI officers and Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

Both Newforge and PSNI have a long and interlinked history working to achieve the advancement of sport for all and promote community development.
Upon arrival, His Majesty saw a showcase of sport drills taking place on the lower pitch, including rugby, football, hockey and gaelic.
The King also had the opportunity to speak to representatives from Ulster Rugby, the Irish Football Association and GAA.
King Charles III during a visit to the Newforge complex in Belfast, which is home to state-of-the-art conference and sporting facilities, on the first day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Anthony Harvey/PA Wire Photo: Anthony Harvey
King Charles pictured at Newforge Sports Complex meeting members of sports teams who train. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye