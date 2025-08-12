Bishop Alan McGuckian (left) thanking Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) Superintendent Norman Haslett (centre) and Sergeant Suzanne Cochrane (right) for attending a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday.placeholder image
Bishop Alan McGuckian (left) thanking Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) Superintendent Norman Haslett (centre) and Sergeant Suzanne Cochrane (right) for attending a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday.

Pictures: Police, politicians and parishioners attend Downpatrick Mass praying for Canon John Murray and the family of Stephen Brannigan

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:58 BST
Police, politicians and many parishioners came together this morning in Downpatrick to pray for their priest Canon John Murray and the family of Stephen Brannigan.

The service was held by Bishop McGuckian in St Colmcille’s Church in Downpatrick.

Bishop Alan McGuckian (left) meeting parishioners after a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday.

1.

Bishop Alan McGuckian (left) meeting parishioners after a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Bishop Alan McGuckian after a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday.

2.

Bishop Alan McGuckian after a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Bishop Alan McGuckian leads a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday.

3.

Bishop Alan McGuckian leads a mass at St Colmcille's Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, following the sudden death of Stephen Brannigan and an attack on priest Father John Murray in the town on Sunday. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officer (SOCO)at the scene in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick, Co Down, after a murder investigation was launched into a man's death that police said may be linked to an attack on a priest in the church in Co Down. Father John Murray was hit on the head with a bottle St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick on Sunday.

4.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officer (SOCO)at the scene in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick, Co Down, after a murder investigation was launched into a man's death that police said may be linked to an attack on a priest in the church in Co Down. Father John Murray was hit on the head with a bottle St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick on Sunday. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PoliceDownpatrick
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice