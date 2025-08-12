4 .

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officer (SOCO)at the scene in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick, Co Down, after a murder investigation was launched into a man's death that police said may be linked to an attack on a priest in the church in Co Down. Father John Murray was hit on the head with a bottle St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick on Sunday. Photo: Liam McBurney