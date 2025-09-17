Police are appealing for the public to help them find missing Matthew Acheson last seen in the Fivemiletown area

Police in Mid Ulster are appealing for assistance in finding missing Matthew Acheson.

The 22-year-old was last seen in the Fivemiletown area at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 16th September.

Police in Mid Ulster add that he is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit. ‘If you have any information on Matthew’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 42 of 17/09/2025,’ say the PSNI.