Police are appealing for the public to help them find missing Matthew Acheson last seen in the Fivemiletown area

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Sep 2025, 09:09 BST
Police in Mid Ulster are appealing for assistance in finding missing Matthew Acheson.

The 22-year-old was last seen in the Fivemiletown area at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 16th September.

Police in Mid Ulster add that he is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit. ‘If you have any information on Matthew’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 42 of 17/09/2025,’ say the PSNI.

‘We would also be grateful if you could check dashcam and CCTV footage in the area’.

