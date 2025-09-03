PSNI appeal for help identifying the owner of ‘a number of ponies and donkeys’

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 08:04 BST
Police have been trying to locate the owner of ‘a number of ponies and donkeys’ found wandering in Co Down.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says: ‘We have located a number of ponies and donkeys in the vicinity of Kilnhill Road, Ballyward.

‘They have been secured with the assistance of the public.

We have made enquiries in the local area however the owners have not yet been identified.

‘If you have any information to assist, please contact the Downpatrick duty Sergeant on 101, quoting reference number 544 of 02/09/2025.’

