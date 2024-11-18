PSNI ask Northern Ireland motorists to remember the Fatal Five rules after 71 fatal collisions in 2023

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, as part of Road Safety Week 2024, is focusing on the impact of serious collisions on victims, their families, first responders and investigating officers.

Detective Constable Jena Gillespie is part of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s specialist Collision Investigation Unit.

It is her responsibility to attend collisions which have resulted in a fatality and identify evidence to determine what happened, and how.

Constable Gillespie said: “You don’t ever forget any scene that you have attended.

Fatal five

“Sometimes we can be there for hours, day or night, tasked with sifting through every tiny minute detail, every piece of potential evidence.

“Our work is critically important; someone has lost a loved one and you want to find out why.

“Nobody sets out on their day intending or expecting to be involved in a collision. It is so often something very simple, a poor decision, driving too fast or not paying attention.

“One moment can lead to tragedy, a lost life and a family destroyed. We see the catastrophic devastation fatal collisions cause.

“As Investigating Officers we want to do what is best for the people who have lost a loved one.”

In 2023, there were 71 fatal collisions and a team from the Collisions Investigation Unit would have been tasked to attend each and every one.

Constable Gillespie added: “(Being at a scene) You can’t help but think of your own family, it reminds you that life can change instantly. Every single fatal is more than a statistic, it is a family devastated.”

This Road Safety Week, the Police Service are urging road users to remember the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences failing to follow these rules can have.

Don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.

Police want to ensure that everyone has the knowledge and information they need to stay safe. We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.