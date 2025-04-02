RNLI came to the rescue of 469 people in Northern Ireland last year - and saved the lives of 16 - but now has its own Mayday call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RNLI has today released its rescue figures for 2024, which show the charity came to the aid of 469 people in Northern Ireland last year, 16 of whom were lives saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifeboats located across the RNLI’s 10 lifeboat stations in Antrim, Down and Fermanagh, launched 206 times in 2024, with volunteer crews coming to the aid of 234 people, 11 of whom were lives saved.

Some 59 of those lifeboat launches were carried out in the hours of darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RNLI’s lifeguards meanwhile, who are located seasonally on beaches along the Causeway Coast and in County Down, responded to 204 incidents, coming to the aid of 235 people, five of whom were lives saved.

With demand for its lifesaving services at a high, the charity is putting out its own ‘Mayday’ call, and urging the public to get involved with its national fundraising event, the Mayday Mile.

Participants are challenged to cover a mile a day for the month of May, with every penny raised helping to make sure that the charity’s lifesavers have everything they need to keep people safe this summer and beyond.

Portrush RNLI Coxswain Perry Walton says: ‘Usually it’s our lifeboats crews heading out to respond to Mayday calls, but now we’re the ones asking for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RNLI

‘Thousands of people get into danger on and around the water each year and need our help, but everything we do is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.’

Perry added: ‘It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services remains high, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes.

‘We’re now heading towards our busiest time of year, so we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today, and allow us to be there when we’re needed most.’

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday

RNLI

Key facts about the RNLI

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and the UK.