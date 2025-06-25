Road closed after emergency services rushed to tractor fire

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The PSNI have advised road that the Tattyreagh Road in Fintona is blocked due to a tractor on fire.

A PSNI spokesman said that ‘colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene’.

He advised motorists to ‘please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Related topics:PSNINorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice