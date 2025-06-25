Road closed after emergency services rushed to tractor fire
The PSNI have advised road that the Tattyreagh Road in Fintona is blocked due to a tractor on fire.
A PSNI spokesman said that ‘colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene’.
He advised motorists to ‘please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey’.
