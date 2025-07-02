Road traffic collision blocks Co Tyrone road this afternoon as motorists asked to take another route

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
Road users are advised that the Drumnakilly Road in Omagh is blocked following a road traffic collision near the junction with Camlough Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

