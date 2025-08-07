Sadness after elderly woman dies in house fire yesterday evening in Co Tyrone

A woman in her 70s has died following a fire at a residential property in the Derrycush Park area of Aughnacloy yesterday evening, Wednesday 6th August.

It has emerged that the PSNI were notified of the fire shortly after 6pm – and they attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI statement adds that enquiries are ongoing, however it is not believed that the death is suspicious.

Local Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the woman’s death was ‘heartbreaking’ and extended his sympathy to her family and friends.