Sarah Reid: Devastation after shock death of local mother-of-two on New York holiday to celebrate 30th birthday

Sarah Reid

UUP chair Jill Macauley says the death of a mother-of-two from the Banbridge area whilst on holiday in America has sent "a shockwave of sadness" in the local area.

Sarah Reid tragically passed away due to a medical emergency in New York after becoming ill and being hospitalised.

It is understood that Mrs Reid had travelled to the Big Apple with her husband Darren for her 30th birthday celebrations.

A death notice on Funeral Times says Sarah Elizabeth Reid (Macauley) was the "dearly loved wife of Darren and devoted mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine and daughter in law of Harold and Olive, sister in law Judith and Charline.”

Reacting to the sad news, former Banbridge councillor Ms Macauley passed on her condolences.

She said: “Sarah’s tragic passing has sent a shockwave of sadness and disbelief through our local community in Ballyroney where she was born and grew up.

"This is most devastating news and I know so many people across the country are keeping Sarah’s family and especially her two wee boys in their thoughts and prayers as they try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

"My sincere sympathies go out to Sarah’s husband Darren, two young sons Alexander and Harry, her parents William and Madeleine, her brother Irvine and wider family circle.”

Earlier a GoFundMe was started by Gary Black in a bid to support the family with “financial uncertainties” surrounding travel and medical expenses - but tragically Sarah passed away on Monday.

Already the appeal has raised more than £65,000.

On the generosity of the local community, Ms Macauley added: “It is very comforting to see the immense generosity that so many people have donated to the GoFundMe appeal and such a large amount of money has been raised for this family in their hour of need.”

On social media, the Country and Southern Gospel Prayer Room said: "We ask that you all would please uphold Sarah's husband Darren and their two sons along with Sarah's parents and the family circle very much in prayer at this heartbreaking time for them all."

​Also on social media, a friend posted: “Today I am in total shock to learn of the untimely passing of a dear client Sarah Reid...I have been doing Sarah's hair for a long time now meeting her through her lovely in-laws.

​”The laughs we had and the banter was good and seeing her with her beautiful boys she was a great wee mummy...the pain her husband and family must be going through I dread to think!

​”Sarah u really were the best girl and I am so so sorry I really can't get my head around it RIP.”

​Another tribute from Robert Alexander Irvine said: “So sad to hear of Sarah 's passing, she would never have passed you by without a hello and a big smile.

​"Thoughts and prayers are with her husband, kids and family.”

​And Jenny Murray said: “Sarah there is just no words.