Shock has swept through a Co Fermanagh community after father-of-two Johnny Murray took ill on Sunday morning near the popular Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk and passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly he leaves behind his wife Clare and two young children, Dara and Una.

Earlier this year he and a group of his friends raised over £6,800 for MacMillan Cancer Support after taking part in a huge charity cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny Murray

A funeral notice in Connolly Funeral Directors confirms that his funeral will take place on Thursday morning at noon in St Tierney’s Church, Roslea with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His death notice adds he is ‘sadly missed by his beloved wife Clare and his cherished children Dara and Una, his father Michael, sister Michelle (Martin McClave), brother Martin (Anthony Murray)’.

He was also ‘a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews’, ‘a treasured son-in-law of Jim and Marie Martin and a loved brother-in-law of Kieran Martin (Orla) and Laura (Daniel Mohan)’.

The funeral notice adds that Johnny’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

Hundreds of messages of sympathy has been sent online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for an update on the medical emergency on Sunday morning the Garda Press Office said: ‘Gardaí assisted emergency services at a medical incident involving a man at Commas, Swanlibar, Co Cavan at approximately 9:45am on Sunday 31st August 2025.

‘The man, aged in his 30s, became ill and subsequently passed away.

‘His body was removed to Cavan mortuary for a post mortem examination to be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

‘The local Coroner has been informed’.

In a post St Colmcilles GAA Cardiff said: ‘We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of Johnny Murray, a much-loved member of St Colmcilles GAA during his time in Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Johnny was a gentleman whose warmth, humour, and generosity left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

‘On and off the pitch, he brought energy, kindness, and a smile that lifted the spirits of all around him.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny’s wife Clare, his children Dara and Una, and his extended family during this incredibly difficult time.