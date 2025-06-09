Shock as human remains discovered in Northern Ireland river - PSNI confirm 'post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out'

Shock has been expressed after police confirm that human remains were discovered on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains were ‘discovered in a river in the Ballyrobert Road area of Crawfordsburn on Saturday, 7th June’.

A police source added that ‘it is believed that the remains, which have been removed from the scene, had been in situ for some time’.

Human remains site - Ballyrobert Road

And it has been confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spoesman added that a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: “This is deeply distressing news for the local community.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

PSNI start investigation

“It's important that the relevant authorities are given the space and time they need to carry out their enquiries.