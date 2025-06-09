Shock as human remains discovered in Northern Ireland river - PSNI confirm 'post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out'
The remains were ‘discovered in a river in the Ballyrobert Road area of Crawfordsburn on Saturday, 7th June’.
A police source added that ‘it is believed that the remains, which have been removed from the scene, had been in situ for some time’.
And it has been confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.
A PSNI spoesman added that a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course.
North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: “This is deeply distressing news for the local community.
"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.
“It's important that the relevant authorities are given the space and time they need to carry out their enquiries.
"If anyone has any information that could assist, I encourage them to contact the PSNI directly”.
