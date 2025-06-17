Stuart Doonan: Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute to young Northern Ireland man who died in a drowning incident in Canada last week

Tributes have poured online after the tragic death of Stuart Doonan in a drowning incident in Canada.

Originally from Drumquin in Co Tyrone, the 30-year-old died last Friday after getting into difficulty in water near where he was staying in Montreal.

His sudden death has left his family and friends heartbroken.

A message posted online from his sister and family says: ‘On behalf of my Dad (David Doonan The Sound Garden Drumquin), Mum (Carol Doonan), Clara Doonan and myself, we would like to inform people that our son/brother Stuart Doonan has passed away.

‘We are devastated about the circumstances surrounding his passing as he tragically drowned near his accommodation in Montreal.

‘Stuart was full of life and full of love, the heart and soul of our family and he will be sorely missed.

‘We will give details of wake and funeral when we navigate the difficulties of getting Stuart home.

‘Thank you to everyone for all their love and support, it is appreciated by all of the family’.

A funeral notice for the young man says: ‘Doonan, David (Stuart) died tragically in Montreal, Canada and late of Drumquin’.

He is described as the ‘dearly beloved son of David and Carol’, ‘a devoted brother of Clara (John), Stacey (Will) and the late baby Andrew’.

It adds that ‘funeral arrangements to follow’.

Meanwhile after his passing friends started an online memorial page to “keep his memory alive”.

And communities across Ireland and Canada also expressed shock and sadness at the news with the online memorial saying:

“Stuart was a wonderful person, and this page is a tribute from all those lucky enough to have met him.

“He will be sorely missed. From his warm and caring personality, to his infectious enthusiasm for music, right down to his bravery and sense of adventure in chasing his dreams, he was a true gem and an inspiration.

“There's so much to say about Stuart, and this page will only ever capture a handful of the thoughts and memories of him that we hold dear.

“To the Doonan family we give our love and condolences, and a glimpse into how much your Stuart meant to us.

“To Stuart - RIP, horse. We will never forget you x”

Also Leeds-based music promoter Bad Owl Presents paid an emotional tribute to Stuart who had been a regular at their events.

"We’re extremely saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Stuart Doonan,” it posted online.

"He brought an excitement and passion to our shows, was a huge advocate of the scene and always had a daft story to regale to us in between bands.