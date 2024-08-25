Teenager dead and man in 20s seriously hurt after crash close to Donegal-Londonderry border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage male has been killed in a single vehicle crash at Quigley’s Point in Inishowen, Co Donegal.

The crash happened just under five miles from the border with Northern Ireland, and about nine miles north of Londonderry city.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday.

The deceased was a passenger.

A map of the area with Quigley's Point highlighted, c/o Google

Meanwhile a driver, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

The road remained closed as of Sunday morning to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardai.