Teenager dead and man in 20s seriously hurt after crash close to Donegal-Londonderry border
The crash happened just under five miles from the border with Northern Ireland, and about nine miles north of Londonderry city.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday.
The deceased was a passenger.
Meanwhile a driver, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.
The road remained closed as of Sunday morning to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardai.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at [00353] 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”