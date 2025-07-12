These were the scenes in Belfast and Glengormley as bands marched in Twelfth demonstrations in spite of the blistering heat
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
These were the scenes in Belfast and Glengormley earlier as thousands lined the streets in spite of blistering heat.
See who you recognise.
1. PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 12-07-2025: Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades.
The main parade begun walking from the Orange hall at Clifton Street in north Belfast.
Thousands of Orange Order members take part in the annual marches to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. The event is also a celebration of Protestant traditions and Ulster-Scots heritage. Members of local Orange lodges are joined on parade by visiting lodges from Scotland and further afield.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
