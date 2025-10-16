Traffic & Travel: PSNI issue warning of delays on Bangor Road after collision
A statement from the PSNI advises ‘there is delay in the Bangor Road area of Holywood this morning’.
‘Traffic is building due to one lane being blocked near the hotel due to a collision,’ the statement adds.
‘You're advised to leave more time for your journey or take another route, if possible’.
Earlier a post on ‘X’ from TrafficwatchNI said there has been a ‘road traffic collision on A2 Belfast - Bangor Road at Culloden Hotel in the Belfast direction’.
It adds that drivers should expect delays.